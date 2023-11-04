Nepal: Death toll jumps to 70 after strong earthquake

The death toll rose to 70 after a strong earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolted Nepal in the late hours of Friday, informed officials. As of now, 36 fatalities were reported in Rukum West and 34 in Jajarkot. Local officials expect the death toll to increase further as the situation unfolds. Many people have also been injured, and critically injured individuals have been sent to Surkhet for additional medical treatment.

Nepal’s Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, expressed grief over the loss of life and the damage caused by the earthquake. He mobilized all three security agencies for immediate rescue and relief efforts in the affected areas.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale and its epicenter was located in Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometers. The tremors from the earthquake were felt in several districts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

