Nepal court issues life sentences in caste-based murder of Nabaraj BK and friends

Rukum West District Court in Nepal has handed down a landmark verdict, imposing life imprisonment on 24 individuals convicted of a caste-based murder that occurred three and a half years ago. The case involved the brutal killing of six individuals, including 21-year-old Nabaraj BK, in connection with an inter-caste love affair.

Judge Khadga Bahadur KC presided over the bench that delivered the verdict, addressing charges of duty killing and caste untouchability linked to the tragic incident. The Nepal court sentenced the 24 accused to life imprisonment for their involvement in the murder. Additionally, the perpetrators were slapped with an additional two years of imprisonment and a fine of 50,000 for the crime of untouchability.

The incident unfolded on May 24, 2023, when Nabaraj BK, accompanied by friends, sought to marry his girlfriend from the Malla caste, considered an upper caste. The group was targeted and attacked by locals in the Soti village, resulting in the death of Nabaraj and five of his companions, namely Sandeep BK, Tikaram Sunar, Ganesh Budha, Lokendra Sunar, and Govind Shahi. Twelve others sustained injuries during the assault.

After an extensive two-week search, the victims’ bodies were recovered from the banks of the Bheri River. The tragedy prompted Nabaraj’s father, Munlal Nepali, to file a complaint that led to legal action against 34 individuals, including Dambar Bahadur Malla, the then ward president of Chaurjahari-8.

In the judicial proceedings, one accused, the teenager’s mother, was released on bail, while ten others were released on normal dates. However, 23 individuals were remanded in custody, ultimately facing the serious charges related to the caste-based murder.