Nepal has registered a total of 102 deaths from the novel coronavirus so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Jageshwor Gautam, a Ministry spokesperson said, “Death toll from the pandemic reached 102 after three new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours”.

On May 16, Nepal reported the first death from the pandemic — a 29-year-old woman.

The Ministry has reported 468 new cases, taking the total to 26,019.

After the lockdown was lifted late in July allowing almost all economic and social activities to operate largely without restrictions, the death toll also started to climb rapidly along with cases.

In just over three weeks since the lockdown was lifted, the deaths surpassed 100.

According to the Ministry, infection rate is relatively lower now compared to that a month agoInfection rate now is 4-6 per cent compared to 8-9 per cent a month ago, the Ministry said.

On August 12, the Ministry confirmed the record-high single day fatality of eight deaths due to Covid-19.

Along with the spike in deaths, the number of critical cases is also on the rise.

On Saturday, the ministry reported 102 critical patients who have been kept at intensive care units and those at ICU with support of ventilators.

Accoding to the recent survey by the Nepal Health Research Council in Kathmandu Valley, only 72 per cent of people surveyed were found to have used the face masks while going outside.

The country had imposed lockdown since March 24 after the second COVID-19 case was reported.

The government has been facing complaints of loss of business, income and even lives due to harsh restrictions on public movement since more than two-and-a-half months.