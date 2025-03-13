Nepal celebrates Holi twice, and the reason will blow your mind!

While the rest of the world observes Holi for one day, our northern neighbor Nepal celebrates the festival of colors for two days. This tradition is a representation of the nation’s varied geography and culture.

Today on March 13, the Himalayan and hilly areas and inner Madhesh parts of the country are filled with galore celebrations. The Nepalese administration even announces a public holiday in 56 districts so that people can indulge themselves in full bliss in the celebratory spirit.

Advertisement

On the following day, March 14, the southern plain land, popularly referred to as Madhesh, observes Holi with the same enthusiasm.

Advertisement

The rituals and traditions of Holi in Nepal

In contrast to the usual color-throwing scenes that are common with Holi, Nepal’s celebration begins with an ancient ceremony. A week prior to the festival, locals hoist a bamboo pole covered in colored cloth, called “Chir,” in Kathmandu’s famous Basantapur Durbar Square. This marks the beginning of Holi.

A day before the festival, the Chir is dismantled and burned in a ritual known as “Chir Haran” or “Holika Dahan.” This is the symbol of victory of good over evil and signals the beginning of Holi officially.

When the fire burns down, the roads of Kathmandu become a palette of hues. Individuals cover one another in colorful powders, soak friends with water balloons, and perform to folk songs.

Women, adorned in cultural clothing, perform prayers by the fire, asking for prosperity and bliss in the coming year.

The heart of the celebration of Nepali Holi

Basantapur Durbar Square is the hub of the celebrations, with locals and tourists flocking to it. The majestic carnival-like atmosphere, replete with laughter, music, and colors, makes it one of the most popular Holi experiences in the world.

But for those who want a low-key celebration, smaller parties within communities and family groups are equally prevalent.

In the Terai, where Holi takes place a day behind, the atmosphere is marginally different but no less festive. The culture of color and water throwing persists, but the festivities are closer to home and community-based.

Holi in Nepal is not only a rainbow of colors; it’s an outpouring of unity, custom, and happiness. Whether dancing on the crowded streets of Kathmandu or distributing sweets with family and friends in a rural village, the essence of Holi unites people in an energetic, unforgettable manner.