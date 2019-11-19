Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday left for London in an air ambulance, accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and other personnel, including his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan.

The air ambulance arrived in Doha in the early hours of the day at Lahore airport’s Haj Terminal. An intensive care unit and an operation theatre has been set up inside while a team of doctors and paramedics are also on board.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Nawaz’s plane will stop in Qatar for a refuel. The medical team will also be changed.

On Saturday, the Lahore High Court allowed former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

“Sharif is granted one-time permission to travel abroad as an interim arrangement for four weeks and will return when certified by doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to return back to Pakistan,” the court added.

Earlier on Friday, the incumbent leader of the country Imran Khan had said that he has no grudge against former premier Nawaz Sharif and his health was more important than politics.

During the course of treatment at the Services Hospital, the former premier had suffered an angina attack, besides complaints of bleeding from gums and some other parts, because of his fluctuating platelets.

On October 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had bailed Nawaz Sharif indefinitely on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, days after he was taken to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail after the deterioration of his health.

Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on 24 December 2018. Rs1.5 billion and the US $25 million fine, a disqualification of 10 years from holding any public office was part of the sentences awarded to the former premier.

Sharif had also secured bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court on the same ground.