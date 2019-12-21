US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday invited President Donald Trump to deliver the annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb 4.

Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammil posted a letter on Twitter that was written by her in which she is inviting President Trump.

In a letter, Pelosi wrote, “In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in the Chamber of the US House of Representatives”.

Speaker Pelosi has invited President Trump to deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Later in the day, the White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said that President Trump had accepted Pelosi invitation to speak.

Trump addressed this year’s State of the Union on February 5.

The State of the Union address is traditionally made by the US President before a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the invitation of the Speaker.

Pelosi’s invitation comes three days after the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted to pass two articles of impeachment against Trump.

On Wednesday, President Trump was impeached for abuse of power in a historic vote in the House of Representatives, setting up a Senate trial on removing him from office after three turbulent years.

Following the House votes, the next step in the impeachment saga, there will be a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate next month.

Trump officially became the third US President to be impeached after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.