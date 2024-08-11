N Korea again launches suspected trash-carrying balloons toward S Korea

North Korea again launched balloons presumed to be carrying trash toward South Korea on Saturday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, marking a resumption after more than two weeks.

The JCS said it detected the launches, noting the possibility of the balloons travelling toward the northern part of Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul despite winds blowing in northern and northeastern directions, Yonhap news agency reported.

It warned the public of falling objects and advised them not to touch the balloons if discovered, requesting they report them to the military or police.

North Korea has launched more than 3,600 trash balloons since May 28 in a tit-for-tat move against balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets flown by North Korean defectors and activists in South Korea. Pyongyang last sent the balloons on July 24.

In response to the North’s campaign, South Korea has been conducting full-scale anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts daily through its border loudspeakers since mid-July.

North Korea has bristled against the loudspeaker campaign, as well as anti-Pyongyang leaflets, on fears that an influx of outside information could pose a threat to the Kim Jong-un regime.