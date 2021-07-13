An array of identities about the apparent kingpin of the Haiti President assassination has befuddled investigators. He was a physician, a church pastor, a failed Florida businessman who filed for bankruptcy and underneath the veneer lies the key to the abominable episode.

Local authorities identified the suspect as Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 62, unknown in Haitian political circles, and associates suggested he was duped by those really behind the slaying of President Jovenel Moïse.

A Florida friend of Sanon claimed he was an evangelical Christian pastor and also is a licensed physician in Haiti, but not in the US. Sanon told him he was approached by people claiming to represent the US State and Justice departments who wanted to install him as president.

He said the plan was only for Moïse to be arrested, and Sanon would not have participated if he knew Moïse would be killed.

Echoing those sentiments was the Rev. Larry Caldwell, a Florida pastor, who said he worked with Sanon setting up churches and medical clinics in Haiti in 2000-2010. He doesn’t believe Sanon would have been involved in violence.

Haiti’s National Police chief, Léon Charles, said Moïse’s killers were protecting Sanon, whom he accused of working with those who plotted the assassination.