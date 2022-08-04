M’sia urges calm as tensions rise between US, China

Malaysia is closely monitoring developments in the Taiwan Strait after tensions erupted between China and the United States following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, says Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.

Malaysia, he said, urged all concerned parties to address the situation very carefully and in the best manner possible.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 55th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, yesterday, he said the peace, stability and prosperity of the region must be maintained.

“I would just reiterate the fact that we want everyone concerned to look at the situation and address it in the best way,” he said.

He noted that a few Asean member states also proposed the group’s foreign ministers make a statement in regard to US-China tensions.

Saifuddin said Malaysia continued to hold on to the One-China policy and wanted to see the peace and stability maintained.

“We put a lot of value to both the United States and China when it comes to trade and technology in the region, so we want to be friends with both China and the United States,” he said, reported Bernama.