MP’s Sanchi set to become first solar city of India next month

Sanchi, a world heritage site located in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh near Bhopal is all set to become the first solar city of India in May.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the ongoing works in the Sanchi town to transform it into a solar city. He said the use of solar energy is being continuously promoted in MP and many solar power projects are operational across the state.

At a review meeting in Bhopal yesterday, the chief minister was informed that the completion of various works to transform Sanchi into a solar city was almost complete and by next month Sanchi, a world heritage site of Buddhist Stupas, would be known as the country’s first solar city.

The CM said this would be a special accomplishment and achievement of Madhya Pradesh. He asserted that the solar city Sanchi would give MP a new identity in the field of renewable energy.

Chouhan said Madhya Pradesh has made great progress in the energy sector. He said the state has become self-sufficient in power generation and supply, and the achievements of Madhya Pradesh in the renewable energy sector have attracted the attention of the country.

During the high-level meeting, the CM also reviewed the activities of other departments. He gave instructions to open new Anganwadi centers to complete the work of applications by eligible women under Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana.

Chouhan directed the minister and officials of the health department to upgrade government hospitals, conduct regular meetings of health committees, and ensure continuous review to reduce the maternal and newborn mortality rate.

The CM instructed to review activities related to the operation of Gram Sabhas and supply of essential materials to tendupatta collectors under PESA rule in tribal-dominated areas in the state.