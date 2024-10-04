Logo

# World

IANS | New Delhi | October 4, 2024 11:03 am

Mount Merapi in Indonesia emits 21 lava flows toward southwest

Mount Marapi volcano (Photo:IANS)

Indonesia’s most active volcano, Mount Merapi, emitted 21 lava flows towards southwest Thursday, according to the Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Centre.

“The lava flows are moving toward Kali Bebeng, reaching up to 1,500 meters,” said Agus Budi Santoso, head of the centre.

The centre urges people to avoid activities in danger zones that may be affected by lava flows and hot clouds.

“Monitoring data shows that magma supply is still ongoing, which could trigger hot clouds within the potential danger areas,” Santoso said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The danger zones extend up to seven kilometers in the south-southwest sector and three kilometers to the southeast of the volcano. In the event of an explosive eruption, volcanic material could reach up to three kilometers from the peak.

Located in Central Java and Yogyakarta, the 2,968-meter-tall volcano is currently at Level III, or alert status.

