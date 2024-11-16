More than half of Fiji’s rural population lives in poverty

Even though Fiji has an abundance of natural resources, 36.5 per cent of the island nation’s rural population lives in poverty, with some districts seeing up to 50 per cent of residents below the basic needs poverty line, according to local reports.

This contributes to 62.2 per cent of the country’s total poor population of around 900,000 people.

Minister for Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka said the ministry is reviewing the Integrated Rural Development Framework (IRDF) to improve rural service planning and delivery, reported Fiji Broadcasting Corporation news website Friday.

He said the goal is to develop new policy guidance that aligns with the National Development Plan for 2025-2029.

The minister added that private sector partners and civil society representatives are actively participating in discussions to help shape the new rural development policy, which aims to provide equal services to those living in isolated areas, similar to what is available in urban centers.

According to Xinhua news agency, the IRDF focuses on three main pillars: strengthening connections between planning processes, providing an administrative structure with protocols for assessment, and promoting participatory, inclusive cooperation among all institutions.