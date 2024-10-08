More than 400 killed in traffic accidents in Bangladesh in September

A total of 426 people were killed and 813 others injured in 392 accidents on roads, railways and waterways in Bangladesh in September, said a report published here Monday.

According to the report by the Road Safety Foundation, a local non-government organization, the deceased included 61 women and 53 children.

The foundation said that 179 people died in 164 motorcycle accidents, which accounted for about 42 percent of the total deaths.

There were also eight waterway accidents, where 11 people were killed, four injured, and two are still missing. Apart from this, 17 train track accidents led to 13 deaths and nine injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The organisation said it collected the data based on reports by national dailies, online news portals and electronic media in the South Asian country.