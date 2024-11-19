Modi, Starmer resolve to resume negotiations on India-UK FTA soon

In his first meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of addressing the issue of economic offenders from India in the UK as the two leaders underlined the importance of resuming the Free Trade Agreement negotiations between their two nations at an early date. They expressed confidence in the ability of the negotiating teams, to address the remaining issues to mutual satisfaction, leading to a balanced, mutually beneficial, and forward-looking pact.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Mr Modi congratulated Sir Starmer on his assuming office. PM Starmer also extended warm wishes to Mr Modi on his historic third term in office.

Expressing satisfaction at the progress in the bilateral relationship, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a focus on economy, trade, new and emerging technologies, research and innovation, green finance, and people-to-people contacts. They exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including on international and regional issues of significance.

Recognising the ample opportunities for further engagement between the two sides in the light of growing bilateral economic and business relations and with a view to better serve the consular requirements of the Indian community in the UK, PM Modi Modi announced the establishment of two new Consulates General of India in the UK in Belfast and Manchester. PM Starmer welcomed the announcement.

PM Modi noted the importance of addressing the issue of economic offenders from India in the UK. The two leaders also agreed on the need to make progress on issues related to migration and mobility.

The two leaders directed their ministers and senior officials to work towards faster implementation of the various understandings that form part of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.