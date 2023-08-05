Modi speaks to ‘Prachanda’; discusses ties with Nepal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ today.

The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the India-Nepal bilateral cooperation and followed-up on discussions held during Prime Minister Prachand’s visit to India from 31 May to 3 June, so as to advance the bilateral partnership and to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Nepal, a close and friendly neighbor, is a key partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

‘’This telephone conversation continues the tradition of high level exchanges between the two countries,’’ the Ministry of External Affairs said.