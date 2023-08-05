# World

Modi speaks to ‘Prachanda’; discusses ties with Nepal

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | August 5, 2023 7:02 pm

Modi speaks to ‘Prachanda’; discusses ties with Nepal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ today.

The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the India-Nepal bilateral cooperation and followed-up on discussions held during Prime Minister Prachand’s visit to India from 31 May to 3 June, so as to advance the bilateral partnership and to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Nepal, a close and friendly neighbor, is a key partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

Advertisement

‘’This telephone conversation continues the tradition of high level exchanges between the two countries,’’ the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Advertisement

Related posts