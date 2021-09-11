‘Moderna Covid vaccine more effective against Delta than Pfizer, J&J’

Moderna’s vaccine for Covid-19 is significantly more effective against the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus than Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson suggests a new study.

The study, published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, suggests that Moderna was 95 percent effective at preventing hospitalization among adults ages 18 and older.

The effectiveness rate for Moderna against urgent care and emergency room visits sits at 92%. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have rates of 77% and 65%, respectively.

“These real-world data show that vaccines remain highly effective at reducing Covid-19 related hospitalization and emergency department visits, even in the presence of the new Covid-19 variant,” said researcher Shaun Grannis from Indiana University in the US.

“We strongly recommend vaccinations for all who are eligible to reduce serious illness and ease the burden on our healthcare system,” Grannis added.

The team also found that Pfizer was 80 percent effective at preventing hospitalization among adults ages 18 and older. While Johnson & Johnson was 60 percent effective.

For the study, the team analyzed more than 32,000 medical encounters from nine states during June, July, and August 2021, when the Delta variant became the predominant strain.

The results showed that unvaccinated individuals with Covid-19 are 5-7 times more likely to need emergency department care or hospitalization, similar to the overall effectiveness prior to the variant.

The study also found that vaccine effectiveness is lower for people 75 years and older, which has not been shown in previous research.

This could be due to a range of factors, including the increased time since vaccination, the researchers noted.

“These findings reaffirm the high protection of COVID-19 vaccines against moderate and severe COVID-19 resulting in Emergency Department, Urgent Care, and hospital visits and underscore the importance of full COVID-19 vaccination and continued benefits of COVID-19 vaccination during Delta variant predominance,” the report said.