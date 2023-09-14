Model Karolina Geits searches for love with “Looking for a Husband” sign on NYC streets

In a world where dating apps can either spark magic or unleash a dating nightmare, one woman decided to take matters into her own hands. Karolina Geits, a 29-year-old model from Manhattan, found a unique way to seek out her potential life partner right on the streets of New York.

Karolina, tired of spending endless hours swiping left and right on dating apps, concocted a plan that was both bold and unconventional. Armed with a simple sign that read, ‘looking for a husband,’ she ventured onto the bustling streets of the Big Apple.

Her idea, which had previously been nothing more than a humorous jest among friends, quickly became a reality. Karolina’s motivation stemmed from her desire to break free from her comfort zone, and she found immense energy in the positive reactions of passersby.

“I do it to get out of my comfort zone – people were in shock on the street but always saying ‘go girl, find your husband,'” she shared, highlighting the contagious enthusiasm she encountered. Interestingly, she often remained oblivious to these reactions while holding her sign, only discovering them when her videographer revealed the heartwarming responses.

What more did Karolina Geits do?

This adventure wasn’t Karolina’s first foray into using signs to make things happen. In a previous experiment, she held up a sign that read “Needed money for Chanel” and headed straight to the Chanel store. To her astonishment, some generous souls contributed to her cause, allowing her to indulge in a Chanel bag. “If you ask correctly, everything will come to you, and if you need something, just make a sign,” she wisely quipped.

Beyond her unconventional pursuits, Karolina Geits is a young and accomplished American model residing in the vibrant heart of Manhattan. She’s currently weaving the chapters of her life into a book and gracing promotional shoots for renowned brands. In a world where dating can be a digital maze, Karolina’s quest for love on the streets reminds us that sometimes, the most unexpected paths can lead to charming discoveries.