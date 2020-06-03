Minister for Human Settlement of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province Ghulam Murtaza Baloch died of COVID-19 in provincial capital of Karachi on Tuesday, according to the spokesperson of the provincial government.

Murtaza Baloch had announced his diagnosis on Twitter and asked for prayers for a speedy recovery, Dawn news reported.

He had tested positive for the coronavirus on May 14.

On May 23, he was shifted to the ICU of a private hospital in Karachi after his health started to deteriorate, Dawn news said in a report.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a statement, “Baloch died due to the coronavirus. He was a brave and diligent member of the PPP. It will be a difficult task to replace him”.

Earlier Tuesday, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Munir Khan Orakzai died, days after recovering from the coronavirus.

A total of 76,106 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan with 27,110 people having recovered from the infection and 1,599 deaths due to the disease.

Pakistan, despite its close proximity with China, remained coronavirus-free until February 26 when a young man from Karachi tested positive after returning from Iran — one of the worst-hit countries.