US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday spoke to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in a telephonic conversation regarding the construction of Nord Stream 2 and other issues of mutual concern, according to the State Department.

Pompeo and his German counterpart discussed the US strong opposition to the continued construction of Nord Stream 2, a twin pipeline stretching 1,230 km from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two sides also talked about the situation in Libya and US-German coordination on a range of global challenges, the statement further added.

Washington and Berlin have long been at odds at the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Last month, Pompeo paid his three-day visit to Germany.

Pompeo met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, and other senior German officials.

In May this year, Pompeo had paid his visit to the country, where he met German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The visit came amid strains in US-German ties caused by the isolationist stance of US President Donald Trump.

During his initial visit, Pompeo had also called Germany “a big, important partner and ally for the United States,” saying that both countries had important work to do to achieve security, peace and stability as far as possible.

US lawmakers contend that the pipeline project, which is scheduled to start operation in the middle of 2020, will bolster Russia’s geopolitical leverage in Europe.

