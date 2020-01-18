During his three-nation trip, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday and discussed bilateral issues, the situation in Iran and Afghanistan.

State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Pompeo and Qureshi spoke about the importance of US-Pakistan cooperation for the Afghan peace process.

“Iran’s malign activities in the region” and bilateral economic ties were also discussed, Ortagus added.

Qureshi is on the final leg of his tri-state visit aimed at diffusing US-Iran tensions, as instructed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Qureshi, who earlier called on the US to remain engaged in Afghanistan’s reconstruction even after withdrawal of its troops, informed the top US diplomat that Pakistan would continue its efforts for a political solution to the Afghan conflict.

“Pakistan is fulfilling this joint responsibility for the Afghan peace process with sincerity of intent,” he said.

In response, Pompeo appreciated Pakistan’s “sincere efforts” for the Afghan reconciliation and peace process and a peaceful neighbourhood.

Qureshi also briefed Pompeo about discussions held during his recent visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia while having a conversation with him.

Earlier in September, Zalmay Khalilzad, Washington’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation had said that the US and Taliban are “at the threshold of an agreement” that would reduce violence and open the door for Afghans to sit together and negotiate.

On December 19, Khalilzad also said that the US and Taliban were approaching an important stage in the Afghan peace process.

In August, peace talks between Washington and the Taliban had to reach a deal on the withdrawal of thousands of American troops collapsed after President Trump cited an attack that killed a US soldier as his reason for pulling out of negotiations. The talks did not include the Afghan government.

Earlier, Qureshi addressed the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think-tank and reiterated Pakistan’s demand that US President Donald Trump should mediate to resolve the Kashmir issue.