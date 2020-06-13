The Mexico city mayor on Friday said that the Mexican capital will next week lift restrictions on car traffic and public transport, and allow 340,000 factory works to get back to work, even though new cases of coronavirus are still rising.

Mexico city and the adjacent urban sprawl are home to more than 21 million people, and the region accounts for more than 40% of some 139,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

On Friday, the city has reported a record of more than 5,000 new cases.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said, “We think next week the city can begin a process of very orderly transition”.

On Thursday, small shops will have permission to reopen, while professional services and scientific workers linked to “industry” can go back as of Friday, it added.

If conditions are deemed suitable, street markets and the historic center of the city will reopen the week of June 22-28.

In April, Mexico had extended restrictions barring nonessential travel across their respective shared borders for 30 days.

Mexico’s foreign relations secretariat had confirmed the agreement and tweeed it had been reached “after reviewing the development of COVID-19 propagation.