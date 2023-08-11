Mary Millben has a message for PM Modi on Manipur violence

On Thursday, American singer Mary Millben had a message for PM Narendra Modi whom she had met during his recent US visit. She commented on the horrific Manipur incident in which two women were paraded naked, in addition to the ongoing violence.

Millben met Modi in June of this year while he was in the US. At the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC, when PM Modi spoke to the Indian community, she performed the national anthem of India. Mary welcomed PM Modi and touched his feet to ask for his blessings after singing “Jana Gana Mana.”

Her comments followed PM Modi’s speech in the Parliament in response to the motion of no confidence in his administration.

Mary Millben asserted on her official Twitter account that India has faith in its ruler. The truth, she continued, “will always set people free,” and she emphasized that the opposition will “chant loudly without substance.”

PM Modi is in Millben’s prayers and she said she has faith in him. She even cited the phrase “let freedom ring,” attributed to the late American civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

Mary Millben tweets about Manipur:

The tweet by Mary Millben stated, “The truth: India has faith in its leader. Justice will be served to the Indian state of Manipur’s mothers, daughters, and women. PM Modi will also continue to strive for your freedom. The truth is that being a part of a party that disrespects cultural traditions, forbids children from singing the national anthem, and denigrates one’s nation overseas is not leadership. This lacks morality”.

The administration of Manipur and the federal government are striving to restore peace, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has ‘guaranteed’ that those convicted of crimes against women will face the harshest punishment possible.

“There are serious crimes against women, and they are unforgivable,” he continued.

“Both the state and federal administrations are exerting every effort to guarantee that the accused receive the worst penalties. In response to the motion of no confidence against his administration, PM Modi said, “I want to reassure the people that Manipur will see peace in the near future.”