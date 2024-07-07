Man shot dead by Australian Police after threatening officers with knife

Drawing vital lessons from Nauru’s plight
Nauru, touted as the wealthiest nation in terms of GDP during the 1980s, is now described as one of the world's poorest and least visited countries.
A man, who allegedly threatened officers with a knife at a police station, was shot dead by police on Saturday night in Australia’s Queensland.
A man, who allegedly threatened officers with a knife at a police station, was shot dead by police on Saturday night in Australia’s Queensland.
A 46-year-old man allegedly entered a police station in Kirwan, a suburb in Queensland’s City of Townsville, just after 10 p.m. local time on Saturday and threatened officers with a knife, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a Queensland police report issued on Sunday morning.
Police shot the man and immediately rendered first aid.
Advertisement
The man died a short time later, according to the police report.
Advertisement