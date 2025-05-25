Maldives FM arriving for talks with Indian leaders

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel will arrive here on a three-day visit tonight in what will be the first top-level visit to India from a neighbouring nation following “

Operation Sindoor

’’.

This will be Dr. Khaleel’s third visit to India in 2025, following his visits earlier in January and March, and is in continuation of intensified high-level political exchanges between India and the Maldives.

On Monday, Dr Khaleel will lead Maldives at the 2nd India-Maldives High Level Core Group (HLCG) meeting to oversee progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Vision Document on Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, adopted by the leadership of the two countries during the state visit of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to India in October 2024.

During the visit, he will also hold bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, i.e., Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. The visit is aimed at strengthening the Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership between the two countries.