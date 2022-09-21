Malaysia urges Asean to engage Myanmar shadow govt, review consensus agreement

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah has again urged Asean to engage with Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG) to help resolve the country’s political crisis, after hosting a meeting with the shadow government’s leaders on Monday.

Speaking alongside NUG’s minister of human rights Aung Myo Min and minister of communications, information and technology Htin Linn Aung after their meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Datuk Seri Saifuddin said that Asean should use a framework “that has a clear end game – that is bringing back democracy in Myanmar, that is realised through an inclusive and fair negotiation and participation of major stakeholders including NUG and NUCC”.

The NUCC, or National Unity Consultative Council, comprises a broad group of Myanmar stakeholders opposed to the military regime and is helping to shape a federal democracy for Myanmar.Mr Saifuddin said the transition plan for Myanmar may include rewriting its Constitution.”And if it is required to have another election…then that election has to be agreed upon by the stakeholders and definitely not the election that has been announced by the junta.

“Mr Saifuddin has been Asean’s most vocal proponent for engagement with the NUG.Monday’s meeting was his second public meeting with NUG leaders since May, when he met NUG foreign minister Zin Mar Aung on the sidelines of the US-Asean Summit in Washington.