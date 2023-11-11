Major terror attempt thwarted in Punjab of Pak as Pakistani authorities detain five terrorists

Pakistani counterterrorism officials declared on Saturday that they had arrested five suspected terrorists from outlawed terror groups, thwarting a significant terror plan that was intended to strike important sites in the Punjab region.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police said it carried out 179 intelligence-based recces in different districts of the state of Punjab in Pakistan this week. As a result terrorists were arrested.

The TTP and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) terrorist organizations plotted sabotage throughout the province and intended to target critical installations, according to the CTD, which added that by apprehending the terrorists, it was able to thwart a significant terror plot.

“The arrest of these terrorists was carried out during intelligence-based operations in Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi,” the CTD said in a statement.

From those detained, around half a kilogram of explosives, two hand grenades, two IED devices, five detonators, thirteen feet of safety fuse wire, three and a half feet of prima cards, and prohibited material were found.

The terrorists have been sent to an unknown location for questioning after the police filed five complaints against them.