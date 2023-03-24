Los Angeles area hit by strongest tornado since 1983

The Los Angeles area was hit by a rare tornado which was the strongest one since March 1983, according to the US National Weather Service (NWS).

The tornado “briefly touched down” in an industrial park and warehouse district in the city of Montebello on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency quoted NWS Los Angeles as saying on Thursday.

Seventeen structures were damaged and 11 structures had significant damage.

A tree was uprooted and a power pole was snapped with the transformer ripped off.

Cars were damaged with windows destroyed, according to NWS Los Angeles.

At least one person was injured after the tornado hit the city, local officials said.

Tornadoes are rare in California, with fewer than 10 per year on average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Most tornadoes in the state are small and short-lived.

Wednesday’s intense weather came as California has been hammered by at least 12 atmospheric rivers this season, which led to heavy rainfall, snowfall, and flooding.