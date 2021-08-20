Follow Us:
  1. Home / world / Lebanon registers 1,993 new Covid-19 cases

Lebanon registers 1,993 new Covid-19 cases

The death toll from the virus in Lebanon went up by six to 7,999, the ministry said.

IANS | Beirut | August 20, 2021 1:16 pm

Lebanon registered on Thursday 1,993 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 588,578, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus in Lebanon went up by six to 7,999, the ministry said.

The ministry also reported that 23 per cent of the Lebanese population have so far received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Health experts have been calling on Lebanese citizens to register for vaccination to contain the spread of the Delta variant.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 209.9 million
Delhi identifies 38 new cases of coronavirus as 4 patients lose their lives
GSK-CureVac's 2nd Covid vax shows better immune response