Key ministries working to ensure adequate coal supply: Govt

The closing stock of coal at the domestic coal-based power plants as on 31 October this year was 25.6 Million Tonnes (MT) which is the highest-ever in the month of October except for the Covid year of 2020-21.

The domestic coal supply to the power sector was 12 percent more than the same period of last year which is the highest-ever supply to the power sector in the first seven months of any financial year, the Ministry of Coal said on Tuesday, adding that it was regularly supervising the supply of coal in close coordination with the ministries of Power and Railways.

The ministry said the total domestic coal production was 18 percent higher than in the same period of the previous year with Coal India Limited (CIL), achieving a growth of 17.5 percent.

The captive coal blocks produced 58.6 MT in the first seven months registering a growth of 37.5 per cent over the same period of the previous year.

The domestic coal rake loading from all sources of CIL to the power sector has been at an all-time high of 296.5 rakes per day which is a 19 per cent increase over the same period of the previous year.

With an objective to enhance the coal production capacity, the Ministry of Coal has recently put 141 new coal blocks for commercial auction. The ministry is closely coordinating with state governments and Central ministries concerned to operationalise mines auctioned earlier on the fast track.

The ministry is also taking steps to augment rail connectivity infrastructure for all major mines under PM-Gatishakti to ensure faster evacuation of coal.