Kabul to remove all photos of women from billboards

In a new effort, the Kabul municipality has taken steps to remove the photos of women on storefronts in the capital city, Tolo News reported.

The spokesman of Kabul municipality, Nematullah Barakzai, said the government has ordered the municipality’s officials to remove all photos of women from signboards at shops and business centers in Kabul.

Meanwhile, the owners of beauty salons in Kabul criticized the decision of the Islamic Emirate, and asked the government to not impose restrictions on their business.

This comes as international organisations have repeatedly called on the Taliban to not ignore the rights of women and to not marginalize women from the society. But the Islamic Emirate claims that it already respects women based on Islamic principles.