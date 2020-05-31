A journalist and a studio technician were killed after a TV channel vehicle hit an IED in Kabul on Saturday, according to the Afghan officials.

The attack took place in the city’s PD4 area, TOLO News reported.

Khurshid TV’s economic reporter Zamir Amiri and technical staff member Shafiq were killed in the blast.

Mohammad Rafi Rafiq Sediqi, chief executive of the Khurshid TV station said,”Our colleagues Mir Wahed Shah, an economic reporter, and Shafiq Amiri, an employee in the technical department, were martyred in the incident”.

Those injured in the blast were taken to Kabul’s Emergency Hospital.

Sediqqi further said that no group or individual had threatened the TV channel recently.

“Such attacks will not demoralize Afghan journalists and media outlets from reporting the news”, Sediqqi added.

The attack came soon after a truce that was put in effect for the three-day Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr by the Taliban and Afghan national security forces. The truce ended on Tuesday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Saturday’s blast is the latest militant attack targeting journalists in Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, 14 security force members were killed after Taliban fighters have carried out an attack on Afghan border.

Last year, a magnetic IED blast targeted a bus carrying the employees of Khurshid TV in the fifth street of Taimani in Kabul’s Police District 4.

In 2016, a Taliban suicide bomber killed seven journalists belonging to Afghanistan’s largest private broadcaster.

At least nine journalists were killed while reporting from the scene of a suicide bombing in April 2018, when a second bomber detonated his explosives after waiting for first responders to arrive at the scene.

Afghanistan is one of the world’s deadliest places for journalists, who face many risks covering the country’s long conflict and who have sometimes been targeted for doing their job.

(With inputs from agency)