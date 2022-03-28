Jordan eases Covid curbs on gatherings

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh has issued measures to ease Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The new measures permit indoor and outdoor gatherings in all forms, while face masks are no longer required in open places, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Petra report as saying.

Prayers are no longer restrained by physical distancing in mosques and places of worship, while worshippers are still obliged to wear face masks, it added.

Jordan’s Health Ministry recorded 3,171 new Covid cases the last 24 hours, increasing the caseload to 1,692,485.

It reported 28 deaths, which took the overall fatalities to 14,031.

There are currently 2,175 active Covid-19 cases in Jordan.

The total number of people who received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine had reached 4,730,727, while 4,438,091 got their second shot and 627,814 received the booster jab, according to the Ministry.