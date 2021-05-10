The highly controversial Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine has been given authorisation to be administered again primarily to those aged 60 and above.

The authorities have also decided to offer the vaccination to younger people as long as their individual health risks had been considered.

It must be noted that Johnson & Johnson requires only one dose.

The rollout of Johnson & Johnson jab was halted due to concerns that, in highly rare circumstances, they can contribute to the formation of internal blood clots. The roll-out of the Johnson & Johnson jab had been delayed in Germany and other countries.

The Ministers said that they took the cases of cervical vein thromboses in connection with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine very seriously, but pointed out that, as with the AstraZeneca vaccine, such cases were very rare.

Moreover, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in April that they are determined to lift the pause regarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, allowing its resumed use for adults.

The decision was made following a thorough safety review, including two meetings of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), said a joint statement of the two agencies.

The pause was recommended on April 13 after reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals following administration of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, the Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

(With IANS inputs)