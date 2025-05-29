Jitendra Singh hails “Ease of procedures” for “Ease of Research”

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday urged the government to simplify regulations to accelerate economic growth by making research and development (R&D) more accessible and efficient.

Singh observed that ”our scientific institutions are plagued with issues that are rooted in inconsistencies in recruitment rules, service conditions, retirement ages, etc, which often vary in comparison to other civil servants and line ministries.”

Advertisement

This ambiguity, he noted, leads to administrative conflicts, particularly since members of the scientific fraternity are engaged through a variety of modes such as national and international institutes, lateral entry, and deputation frameworks.

Advertisement

Dr Singh convened a high-level meeting between the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and senior officials from various ministries to address long-standing administrative and personnel-related issues.

The minister emphasised the need to simplify government procedures and bring in uniformity across all departments to boost research and development, coining the phrase “Ease of Procedures for Ease of Research.”

“Simplification of administrative rules is crucial for India’s innovation-driven economic growth,” he said.

Recognising his dual role as the Science and Technology Minister and the Minister of DoPT, Dr Singh said he was fully aware of the administrative issues being faced by scientific departments. He took the initiative to bring all ministries concerned onto the same page to resolve systemic bottlenecks and lay the groundwork for future policy reforms.

He called for a shift away from the orthodox route, which takes a long time to channel solutions, and instead urged the use of such breakthrough meetings to resolve issues in real time.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the government’s broader push for administrative efficiency, citing the repeal of 1,600 obsolete laws aimed at simplifying procedures for the benefit of both citizens and the scientific community.

Dr Singh emphasised, “Administrative procedures should be as simple as possible. We need to move from rule to role, from rigidity to responsiveness, from delay to delivery.”