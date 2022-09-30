Japan-China ties showing strain 50 years after normalization of diplomatic relations

With Japan and China marking 50 years since their 1972 normalization of diplomatic relations on Thursday, the two Asian neighbors now see their once-amicable ties changed to strained ones.

The days when friendship was based on bilateral economic ties have passed, and China, which has been expanding its military might against the backdrop of its growing national power, has repeatedly intimidated its neighbors.

Tensions have cast a shadow over dialogue between the Japanese and Chinese leaders, and the realization of the “constructive and stable relationship” that both countries have sought is not in sight.

Even so, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages on Thursday to mark the anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties.

In his message to Xi, made public at a commemorative event held in Tokyo on Thursday, Kishida said that the Japan-China relationship has various kinds of potential, but also faces many challenges and pending issues. He stressed that it is important for the two countries to create a new future for bilateral relations by remembering when Japan and China worked together for a normalization of diplomatic ties.

Meanwhile, Xi noted in his message to Kishida that China places great importance on the development of China-Japan ties and that he intends to lead the drive to build a relationship that meets the needs of a new era.

However, Kishida decided not to attend the commemorative event and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi attend, representing the government instead. Kishida apparently considered it premature for him to attend the event given that there are many pending issues between the two countries and a festive mood is lacking.