Jannayak Janata Party MLA Ishwar Singh Slapped During Flood Inspection

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA Ishwar Singh found himself at the center of a startling incident yesterday when a woman in a village of Kaithal district expressed her anger by slapping him. The incident took place while Singh was visiting areas affected by recent floods, aiming to assess the situation and extend support to the affected residents.

In a video that has since gone viral, the woman can be seen confronting the MLA in a public setting, berating him with verbal abuse before delivering a forceful slap. The incident unfolded as Singh approached the village, and the woman, clearly agitated, questioned the timing of his arrival. Responding swiftly, security personnel accompanying the legislator stepped in to shield him from further harm. Despite the assault, Singh chose not to file a complaint, stating that he deemed it inappropriate to do so.

Explaining the purpose of his visit, Singh clarified that he had ventured to Bhatia village, a part of his Guhla-Cheeka constituency, which had been severely affected by flooding caused by the Ghaggar river overflowing due to heavy rainfall. The MLA noted that the flooding occurred due to a breach in an embankment caused by the immense water pressure.

Expressing his perplexity, Singh rhetorically questioned his responsibility in the matter, emphasizing that it was beyond his control. He further revealed that local villagers had expressed dissatisfaction with the construction of the embankment, believing that it should have been built more robustly.

Notably, Ishwar Singh, aged 75, brings with him a wealth of experience in public service. In addition to being an MLA, he has previously served as a Rajya Sabha MP and even held the esteemed position of Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.