Who is Ishwar Singh, the JJP MLA Slapped During Flood Inspection?

In a surprising turn of events, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA Ishwar Singh found himself at the center of an incident that unfolded during his visit to a flood-affected village in the Kaithal district. It was during this visit that a woman, fueled by anger and frustration, resorted to slapping the MLA. Singh had embarked on this visit with the noble intention of assessing the situation and providing support to the affected residents.

Before we delve into the incident further, let’s take a moment to learn about Ishwar Singh. Hailing from Jadaula in Kaithal district, Haryana, he is a prominent figure in the political arena. A member of the Indian National Congress, Singh has an impressive track record. He served as a Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana between 2008 and 2014 and currently holds the position of an elected Vidhan Sabha member from Guhla Cheeka. In addition to his political endeavors, Singh resides in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

It’s worth noting that Ishwar Singh, at the age of 75, brings with him a wealth of experience in public service. His dedication to serving the people extends beyond his role as an MLA. He has held prestigious positions such as the Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, exemplifying his commitment to social welfare and empowerment.

Let’s turn our attention to the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the political party to which Singh belongs. Established in 2018 by Dushyant Chautala, the party follows the ideology of Devi Lal, a respected figure who served as Deputy Prime Minister of India. JJP, with its strong foothold in Haryana, is recognized as a state political party. Its ideology, rooted in Jat solidarity and socialism, resonates with many across the region, contributing to its popularity and influence.