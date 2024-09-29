Jamaican PM Andrew Holness to embark on first-ever bilateral visit to India from Sept 30 to Oct 3

Prime Minister of Jamaica Dr Andrew Holness will embark on a four-day official visit to India from Monday.

“At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Jamaica Dr Andrew Holness will pay an official visit to India from September 30 to October 3,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Sunday.

“This will be his first visit to India and the first-ever bilateral visit by a Jamaican Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Holness have met several times on the sidelines of multilateral meetings,” the MEA said.

During the visit, Prime Minister Holness will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi and call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The visit will also provide an opportunity to Prime Minister Holness to meet with other dignitaries and interact with trade and industry leaders. Several MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit giving a fillip to bilateral cooperation.

India and Jamaica share strong historical and cultural linkages, reflected in their shared colonial past, values of democracy and freedom, and passion for cricket.

“This visit is expected to bolster bilateral relations, enhance economic cooperation, and solidify the long-standing bonds between Jamaica and India,” the statement added.