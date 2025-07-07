Jaishankar meets counterparts from Russia, Iran

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterparts from Russia, Iran, and Mexico on the margins of the BRICS Summit in Brazil.

Mr Jaishankar is part of the Indian delegation, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which participated in the BRICS Summit.

”Good to meet with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of #BRICS2025. Discussed bilateral cooperation, West Asia, BRICS and SCO,” the Indian minister wrote on X after meeting his Russian counterpart.

The recent conflict between Iran and Israel is understood to have figured during talks between Mr Jaishankar and the Iranian foreign minister. ”Glad to meet FM @araghchi of Iran this evening. Our conversation focused on recent regional developments,” he wrote on X.

”Pleased to meet Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico in Rio de Janeiro today. Discussed further advancement of our partnership focusing on health, digital, technology and space,” the Indian minister said after the meeting with the Mexican leader.