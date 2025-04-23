IYC, NSUI organise candle-light marches for Pahalgam terror attack victims

Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) took to the streets here on Wednesday with solemn candlelight marches to pay homage to the 26 civilians killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by NSUI National President Varun Choudhary, hundreds of students gathered at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Varun Choudhary said, “Today, students from across the nation stand united to condemn this act of terror and offer our deepest respects to the martyrs. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Advertisement

Simultaneously, the Indian Youth Congress, led by National President Uday Bhanu Chib, organized a parallel march in central Delhi. Set off from the IYC headquarters, the procession culminated at Delhi Police barricades traversing Raisina Road.

“Justice must be served to every family of the martyrs,” said Uday Bhanu Chib, adding that the Congress party is always ready to “coordinate and cooperate” with the government to eradicate terrorism.