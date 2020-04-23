Italy reports over 25,000 Coronavirus deaths, second-highest after US

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Italy topped 25,000 on Wednesday, but the number of those currently being treated declined for a third consecutive day as the government considers easing some of the lockdown measures.

With 437 fatalities reported by the civil protection services over the past 24 hours, the Mediterranean country’s official toll over the past two months rose to 25,085 — the second-highest in the world after the United States.

The decline in the number of active virus cases was accompanied by a fall in the number of people receiving intensive care treatment to the lowest level since March 18.

Under the terms of the government’s nationwide lockdown that went into effect on March 10 and expires on May 3, people are forbidden from leaving their homes except to fulfil basic needs such as getting groceries, walking their dogs, or for provable health emergencies. People who tested positive with the virus and are under home quarantine are absolutely forbidden from going outside. Violators are punishable with hefty fines, and the violation gets noted on their criminal records.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has promised to outline his plan for the next stage in Italy’s battle against the virus by the end of the week.

The country’s national lockdown is the longest one currently in force anywhere in the world.

Conte ordered all shops except for pharmacies and grocery stores to close on March 12.

A University of Washington model, often cited by the White House, projected a total of nearly 66,000 US coronavirus deaths by August 4, an upward revision from its most recent previous estimate of 60,000 deaths. At current rates, US deaths could reach 50,000 later this week.

The first US coronavirus death happened weeks earlier than previously believed, according to California county health officials who conducted two autopsies. The first US death was on February 6, instead of February 29, they reported.

Meanwhile, the global death count has passed 175,000, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP, while more than 2.5 million declared cases have been registered since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.