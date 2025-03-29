It will ‘work out very well’, Trump says of trade issues with India

US President Donald Trump, on Friday, called Indian tariffs “brutal” but expressed optimism that things will “work out very well” between the two countries on trade.

The US President also spoke warmly and effusively about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their relationship.

Advertisement

“It’s brutal… it’s brutal,” Trump said of Indian import duties at a White House news conference in response to a question about trade talks between the two sides.

Advertisement

“I think it’s going to work out very well, between India and our country,” he said further, without divulging his plans or the size of the hike on imports from India that could take place on April 2, when he is scheduled to announce a system of reciprocal tariffs that will match American tariff on imports from trading partner countries.

“He’s a very smart man and a great friend of mine, actually,” he said of Prime Minister Modi, and referring to his recent White House, he added, “we had very good talks.”

He went on to call him “a great Prime Minister”.

Trump has also complained about Indian tariffs and the trade imbalance between the two sides.

The US goods trade deficit with India was $45.7 billion in 2024, a 5.4 per cent increase ($2.4 billion) over 2023, according to the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), the top trade negotiator for the US.

Total goods trade between the two countries was an estimated $129.2 billion in 2024.

American goods exports to India were $41.8 billion, up 3.4 per cent ($1.4 billion) from 2023 and total US goods imports from India totalled $87.4 billion in 2024, up 4.5 per cent ($3.7 billion) from 2023.

Trump has said there may be exemptions and that he might be “lenient” in the reciprocal tariff system but has not indicated or identified beneficiary countries.

Trade was among the subjects discussed on Friday on a phone call between US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

“They discussed ongoing efforts to reduce barriers to achieve a fair and balanced bilateral trade relationship, strengthen collaboration in defence and technology, and boost security and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the US State Department, said in a readout of the phone call.