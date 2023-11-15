Israeli soldiers, tanks raid Gaza’s biggest Al-Shifa Hospital, Hamas terms it ‘crime against humanity’

Israel-Hamas war latest hospital: Israeli military soldiers and tanks Wednesday raided Gaza’s biggest Al-Shifa Hospital based on intelligence information about the presence of Hamas militants inside the medical facility. In a post on X, Israel Defence Forces said, that it is carrying out “precise and targeted operations against Hamas in a specified area in the Al-Shifa Hospital, based on intelligence information.”

The IDF also added that it “has publicly warned time and again that Hamas’ continued military use of the Al-Shifa hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law, and enabled ample time to stop this unlawful abuse of the hospital.”

The Israeli military also called on the militants present in the Al-Shifa Hospital give up their weapons and surrender. The raids follow an Israeli and US claim that Hamas has an underground command centre underneath the Al-Shifa Hospital.

IDF said that “all Hamas terrorists present in the hospital should surrender” while reiterating that the its troops had “facilitated wide-scale evacuations” of the complex.

Hamas has denied the claim and Palestinian Authority (PA) Health Minister Mai al-Kaila termed Israeli raids on the hospital “a new crime against humanity”.

“We hold the occupation forces fully responsible for the lives of the medical staff, patients and displaced people in Al-Shifa,” she said in a statement published by the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The raid follows a warning of the “dire situation” inside Al-Shifa as the hospital is said to be running out of fuel. Hamas-run health ministry has claimed that the hospital complex is being used by thousands of displaced people to shelter from Israeli bombardment.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials have said that their troops are taking every measure to ensure innocent lives are protected. The deputy consul general of Israel, Tsach Saar said that “we are doing everything we can to dismantle the capabilities of Hamas” and “taking every measure that is possible” to protect lives.