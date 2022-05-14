Follow Us:
Israeli missile attack in Syria kills 5

Syria’s state media previously claimed that Israeli missiles were intercepted in the country’s central coast region.

SNS | New Delhi | May 14, 2022 4:19 pm

Photo: IANS

Israel fired six missiles into Syria on Saturday, killing five people and injuring seven others, according to official media.

According to Xinhua news agency, the missiles hit sites near the Masyaf district of Hama province, according to a military statement.

According to the report, the attack also caused property damage and set fire to the Masyaf forest.

According to the report, explosions were reported in the coastal cities of Banyas, Tartous, and Jableh, and most of the missiles were intercepted before reaching their targets.
