Israeli airstrike kills first aid responder, communication technician in Lebanon

A first aid responder and a telecommunication technician were killed during an Israeli airstrike in Tayr Harfa, a town located in the southern border area of Lebanon, Lebanese military sources reported.

The sources told Xinhua news agency anonymously on Friday that an Israel drone fired an air-to-surface missile toward a team comprised of the soldiers of the Lebanese army, first aid responders from the Islamic Message Scouts, a local paramedics’ organisation, as well as workers from Touch, a mobile operation in Lebanon.

The team was carrying out maintenance work for a cellphone transmission station in Tayr Harfa when the attack occurred and one first aid responder and one technician from Touch were killed, the sources said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Two other civilians were wounded and a military vehicle was damaged during the attack, the sources added.

Moreover, the sources also noted that another Israeli airstrike destroyed a house in the village of Yarine, Tyre district, southern Lebanon, and killed a Hezbollah fighter, wounding a civilian.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said that it attacked several settlements and Israeli army positions with drones and heavy missiles.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 461 people on the Lebanese side, including 290 Hezbollah members and 85 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.