Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu corruption trial will begin on March 17, according to the Israeli court on Tuesday, just two weeks after national elections are held.

PM Netanyahu is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust under a number of cases in which he is alleged to have accepted lavish gifts from billionaire friends and exchanged regulatory favours for more positive media coverage.

According to the statement, the court said that Netanyahu is expected to attend the initial hearing.

Israel will hold parliamentary elections on March 2, its third vote in less than a year.

Last month, Netanyahu was expected to be questioned over two separate corruption allegations, after the Prosecutor General’s Office asked the police to carry out an investigation.

Gantz, who leads the Blue and White party, said that it was very important that we will emphasize the importance of the bipartisan relationship between Israel and the United States.

Netanyahu has heavily emphasized his relationship with Trump is seeking to shore up support with his nationalist base in Israel.

Earlier, Netanyahu was suspected of receiving significant gifts from Israeli and foreign businessmen, in a manner which breached his duty of trust as a public servant, the Jerusalem Post said.

Netanyahu’s downfall has been predicted multiple times since he was elected for a second term in 2009, but he has defied expectations and beaten off multiple potential rivals.

PM Netanyahu was in the middle of a campaign event in Ashkelon at the time and was forced to evacuate to a bomb shelter along with the dozens of supporters in the room.

In August, last year, Israel struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip after a rocket attack on its territory.

Gantz is trying to unseat Netanyahu in the March 2 vote after two elections in 2019 failed to yield a conclusive result. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, seeks reelection while facing indictments on corruption charges. He has denied any wrongdoing.