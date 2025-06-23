Israel-Iran war latest update: Israel launches intense overnight attacks on Iran as Tehran takes time to decide response to US bombing

Israel Defence Forces on Monday said they carried out one of the most intense attacks on Iran’s military infrastructure overnight, while Iran is believed to have fired just one ballistic missile, which was intercepted.

According to IDF, as many as 20 Israeli fighter aircraft were in action overnight, bombing Iranian missile storage and launch facilities. They also targeted radars and satellites.

The Israeli military also claimed to have attacked six airports in Iran, destroying 15 aircraft and damaging runways. An F-15 and F-5 fighter jets, a refuelling plane, and an AH-1 Cobra attack helicopter were destroyed in the strikes, the IDF added.

After the US bombing of three Iranian nuclear ports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed to continue striking Iran until all its goals are achieved.

On the other hand, Iran fired just one ballistic missile towards Israel early Monday. People rushed to bunkers after an air raid alert was sounded around 3:00 am local time. The missile was successfully intercepted by Israeli air defences.

Iran appears to have been carefully considering its options after Sunday’s bombing of its nuclear facilities by the US. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, who calls the shots in the Islamic nation, has not issued any statement on US strikes yet.

He is believed to be sheltering in underground bunkers amid fears of assassination attempts by Israel and the US. While Iran has vowed to continue its nuclear program, the country has yet to respond to the US attacks.

Experts believe that Iran’s missile capabilities have been depleted after ten days of fighting with Israel. However, some argued that Iran could be planning the retaliation it vowed after US attacks.

The US has said that its strikes were precise and non-escalatory. US Vice-President JD Vance said that Washington has no intention to enter into Israel’s war against Iran. He also dismissed that the US is looking for a regime change in Iran.

In contrast, US President Donald Trump hinted that the regime change remains an option.

“If the current Iranian regime is unable to make Iran great again, why wouldn’t there be a regime change?” Trump said.