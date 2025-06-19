Israel-Iran war latest update: Iran bombs largest hospital in southern Israel, ‘crossed a red line,’ says Israel

Israel Foreign Ministry on Thursday said that Soroka Hospital in Beersheba was directly hit by an indiscriminate Iranian ballistic missile, leaving several people injured.

“Soroka Hospital in Beersheba – where Jews, Muslims, Christians, and Arab Bedouin receive care – was just hit by an indiscriminate Iranian ballistic missile. Israel will continue to do what must be done to protect all its people, from all walks of life,” the ministry said in a statement.

A Soroka Medical Centre spokesperson told local media that the hospital suffered “extensive damage” and people have been injured in the attack. At least three people are said to be critical, and they are receiving treatment.

Following the Iranian missile strike, the hospital, said to be the largest in the region, has asked people not to visit for treatment.

Israeli Health Minister Uriel Buso termed the hospital strike an "act of terror", saying Iran has crossed a red line.

“The missile fired toward Soroka Medical Center is an act of terror and crosses a red line,” Health Minister Uriel Buso said.

He further added: “It is a war crime by the Iranian regime, deliberately targeting innocent civilians and medical teams dedicated to saving lives. The Health Ministry was prepared in advance, and thanks to the immediate actions we took, a major disaster was averted.”

Apart from Beersheba, missiles also struck several areas in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Holon as Iran intensified its “punitive strikes” on Israel in response to the latter’s attacks on Iranian nuclear sites and military leadership.

It all started on Friday last week when Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion” and launched air strikes on several Iranian nuclear facilities and military sites. In the attack, several top military leaders and nuclear scientists were also killed.

Since then, both countries have been attacking each other. Earlier this week, Israel had targeted an Iranian TV channel. A video of that attack had also gone viral on social media, showing a news anchor narrowly escaping after her studio was bombed on air.

Meanwhile, Israel has attacked Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor. According to Iranian state television, the facility was evacuated before the attack, and there was “no radiation danger whatsoever.”

According to a US-based human rights watchdog, at least 639 people have died and 1,329 others have been wounded in Israeli strikes in Iran since Friday. On the Israeli side, the casualties are far lower – just 32 deaths and over 550 injured.