Israel Defence Forces or IDF’s three-hour evacuation window for Gazans fleeing to the safer southern part of the Gaza Strip ended at 3:30 pm on Sunday even as Israel continued to prepare to a full-scale ground invasion of the Hamas-controlled territory. Israel has ordered nearly 1.1 million Gazans to flee their homes and take refuge in safer areas south of the Wadi Gaza ahead of their ground assault.

The IDF has said that it will carry out a coordinated land, air and sea attack on Hamas targets in Gaza. Te Israeli military has massed hundreds of thousands of troops near the Gaza border and deployed artillery, armoured tanks and other equipment needed for a ground assault.

The military is now reportedly waiting for a go ahead from its political leadership but experts believe the ground assault would take a little longer than expected as preparations are yet to be completed.

Earlier in the day, IDF had said they will not carry out air strikes along the evacuation corridor for three hours and asked Gazans to not delay their evacuation.

“Residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza, in the past days, we’ve urged you to relocate to the southern area for your safety. We want to inform you that the IDF will not carry out any operations along this route from 10 pm to 1 pm (local time),” the Israeli military said.

“During this window, please take the opportunity to move southward from northern Gaza,” it added.

While the UN and the WHO has criticized Israel’s mass evacuation orders citing “humanitarian crisis” , Israel has defended the move saying it’s war is against Hamas and the country wants to given Gaza civilians a chance to save themselves.

“Please follow our instructions and head southward. Be assured, Hamas leaders have already ensured their safety and that of their families,” it said.

Hamas stopping civilians from evacuating, claims IDF

The Israeli Army earlier today released pictures claiming to show Hamas militants trying to stop civilians from evacuating to safer areas in the southern part of the blockaded territory. Hamas has long been accused of using civilians as human shields to protect its militants from Israeli attacks.

Israel has declared a war against Hamas after the militant group invaded Israeli territory and rampaged through Jewish communities, killing more than 1,300 people, mostly civilians. The militants have also kidnapped more than 150 people, including toddlers and foreign nationals from several other countries.