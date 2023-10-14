Israel-Hamas war: Has all the Gazans evacuated to south? What we know so far

Israel has asked 1.1 million Gazans – nearly half of the total Gaza Strip population – to flee north and take shelter in safer areas south of Wadi Gaza ahead of their expected ground assault. They were given a deadline of 24 hours. Soon after Israel’s announcement, pictures flooded social media showing Gazans on the streets heading towards Wadi Gaza.

However, the United Nations criticized the move and said mass evacuation of 1.1 million in such a short span will have “devastating humanitarian consequences”. The UN urged Israel to take back the order saying it won’t be feasible for children, women, elderly and those already hospitalized to relocate in 24-hours.

Experts also echoed the UN and said that evacuation of more than 1 million people in a day will be near impossible as it will be around 40,000 people per hour. Israel, however, said the order was issued to minimize the harm to civilians ahead of its military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

So, how many Gazans have already evacuated north?

While the exact number is no revealed but according to a United Nations estimate, more than 400,000 people in Gaza fled their homes even before Israel issued its mass evacuation orders. After the order, the US said, tens of thousands of Gazans have left for the area south of Wadi Gaza amid looming ground assault by Israeli army.

At least 1,900 people have been killed in Israeli air strike in Gaza since Saturday. The air strikes came in response to a massive Hamas onslaught in Israel last week. Militants invaded Israel via land, air and sea and rampaged through Jewish border communities, killing more 1,300 people, mostly civilians.

The Hamas attack was termed a “sheer evil act” as its militants brutally murdered and burned babies, their mothers and fathers and many more civilians. They also invaded a music festival and butchered more than 260 young men and women.

After a week of bombardment on Hamas targets in Gaza, Israel is now set to launch a more intense ground assault to flush out Hamas terrorists hiding in underground tunnels and bunkers. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas and said that the week-long air assault is just the beginning.